Policing operation stood up for protest and counter-protest in Taunton
A policing operation has been stood up in preparation for a protest and counter-protest in Taunton this weekend.
A protest and march is due to be held tomorrow (Saturday 25 July) starting at 11am in Taunton town centre, with a counter-protest also expected to gather at the same time.
Officers are being deployed to enable participant’s right to free speech and to ensure the safety of all in attendance and the general public. They will not, however, tolerate criminality, disorder or hate of any kind.
A dispersal zone under Section 34 of the Antisocial Behaviour and Policing Act 2014 will be in place from 8am until 6pm tomorrow.
The dispersal zone will give officers the power to move on groups or individuals causing, or likely to cause, harassment, alarm or distress to others. A map of this zone is shown below.
In addition to this power, officers have also been granted with enhanced powers under Section 60AA of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act. This will be in place for the same period as the dispersal zone.
A Section 60AA power allows officers to ask people to remove face coverings if they have reason to believe it is being worn ‘wholly or mainly to conceal their identity’.
Neighbourhood policing Sergeant Kat Forrest said: “We are aware of the planned protest and counter-protest in the town centre and will have officers in place to help ensure those attending, and the wider public, can do so safely.
“We anticipate there will be some disruption to the road network in the town centre while the march is taking place and are advising members of the public to plan their journey ahead of time.
“Peaceful protest is a fundamental part of a democratic society, and we are committed to facilitating people’s right to lawfully express their views. We know protest policing can attract strong opinions, but our role is to remain impartial and balance the rights of all those involved, regardless of the cause they support.
“What we will not tolerate is any form of violence, disorder or criminality. Officers will take action where offences are committed and, where authorised, may use Section 60AA powers requiring the removal of face coverings or other items used to conceal identity.
“Protest policing is complex and dynamic, and tactics may need to change in response to emerging risks and circumstances, but our priority throughout will be keeping people safe while enabling lawful and peaceful protest.”