Renewed appeal after Bristol disorder

Police are renewing an appeal to identify this man as part of an ongoing investigation into a disorder in Bristol city centre earlier this year.

Officers were called to reports of fighting on Bordeaux Quay at about 9.30pm on Tuesday 13 December.

In all eight people – men and women – were injured. The most significant injuries were suffered by three men:

A fractured eye socket and vision problems

Teeth knocked out

A broken nose

A man from Wales was arrested on the day of the incident on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm (GBH) without intent, remains on police bail with conditions not to come to Bristol city centre.

Since then, officers have arrested two other men from the Bristol area. Each was arrested on suspicion of both GBH without intent and violent disorder. They have since been released under investigation.

Detectives are still keen to trace the pictured man as they want to speak to them as part of their enquiries.

He was cleanshaven at the time of the incident, with short dark hair.

The man – or anyone who recognises him – is asked to call 101 and give the reference 5225350339, or complete the online reporting form on our website.

Alternatively call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 on using their online form https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information