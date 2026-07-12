Renewed appeal after man dies in A46 collision

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a collision on the A46 near Bath yesterday (11 July) in which a man has sadly died.

We were called at 3.06pm to the collision, which involved a white Dacia and a black Range Rover near Upper Swainswick.

The three occupants of the Dacia were taken to hospital where, tragically, the driver died yesterday evening. Our thoughts are with his family who are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer.

A woman and a child, who were both passengers in the car, remain in hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man in his thirties was arrested last night in Wiltshire on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released on conditional police bail while enquiries continue.

The road was closed while emergency services responded and to allow initial investigations to take place at the scene. It has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to an officer is urged to contact us. Officers are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam footage of a black Range Rover travelling westbound on the M4 or southbound on the A46 on the afternoon of Saturday 11 July.

If you can help please call 101, giving the call handler the reference number 5226192720.