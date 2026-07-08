Renewed appeal after serious sexual assault in Bath

Detectives are continuing to appeal for the public’s help as they investigate the serious sexual assault of an 11-year-old girl in Bath last month.

The incident happened in a wooded area near the Clarks Way playground in Odd Down between 5-5.30pm on Wednesday 24 June.

A man aged in his 40s was arrested last week. He has since been released under investigation while the investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Hannah Marsh, of our serious sexual offences investigation team Operation Bluestone, said: “This is an incredibly serious incident and significant resources are in place to progress our investigation to identify the man responsible. “Specially trained officers are also ensuring the victim and her family are receiving all the support and updates they need. “More than 300 hours of CCTV footage have so far been recovered and this work is continuing. We’re also carrying out forensic enquiries and using the expertise of officers and staff across Avon and Somerset Police. “We’ve now been able to build a more detailed picture of the offender and I would urge anyone who recognises anyone who matches this to contact us immediately.”

Do you recognise this man?

The man has been described as white, aged approximately in his early to mid-forties and as having short beard which was black, white, and grey in colour.

He had brown eyes, a piercing – a dark-coloured stud or hoop – in one ear, and two words tattooed on his neck in black ink.

At the time of the incident he was wearing, a black cap with a black logo, a watch, a blue t-shirt with a pocket on the left-hand side of the chest, white knee-length shorts, and black and orange hiking boots with long laces.