Statement following launch of new national Policing Performance System

A new Policing Performance System has been launched today by His Majesty’s Inspectorate for Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The system sees all police forces in England and Wales assigned to one of four levels depending on performance and marks the start of a new approach to assessing, supporting and improving the service police forces provide to their communities.

Avon and Somerset Police has been assigned to Level Two of the system, which sees forces in the top level requiring the least support or intervention, and those in Level Four (Special Measures) requiring the most support with improving performance with statutory intervention and direction.

Level Two allows forces to self-access or request enhanced support from the performance system to tackle any ongoing areas identified as in need of improvement.

In a letter received from the Inspectorate, it recognises that Avon and Somerset Police has made significant progress in addressing areas outlined as needing improvement in the most recent 2023-25 Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy (PEEL) inspection.