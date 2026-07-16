Statement following launch of new national Policing Performance System
A new Policing Performance System has been launched today by His Majesty’s Inspectorate for Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
The system sees all police forces in England and Wales assigned to one of four levels depending on performance and marks the start of a new approach to assessing, supporting and improving the service police forces provide to their communities.
Avon and Somerset Police has been assigned to Level Two of the system, which sees forces in the top level requiring the least support or intervention, and those in Level Four (Special Measures) requiring the most support with improving performance with statutory intervention and direction.
Level Two allows forces to self-access or request enhanced support from the performance system to tackle any ongoing areas identified as in need of improvement.
In a letter received from the Inspectorate, it recognises that Avon and Somerset Police has made significant progress in addressing areas outlined as needing improvement in the most recent 2023-25 Police Effectiveness, Efficiency and Legitimacy (PEEL) inspection.
Chief Constable Sarah Crew said: “The decision to assign Avon and Somerset Police to Level Two reflects the progress we’ve made but also focusses on the work we still need to do. We’re treating this as a moment for honest reflection and renewed determination.
“The progress we’ve made has not happened by accident and has been achieved through the commitment, professionalism and persistence of our officers, staff and volunteers, who care deeply about the communities they serve. All this is against a backdrop of rising demand and complex challenges.
“Our last PEEL inspection identified sixteen Areas for Improvement (AFI), ranging from how we manage offenders to how we support vulnerable people in our communities and how we look after the officers and staff who are there to keep people safe.
“Out of these 16 AFIs, all have now been closed except for two which are in the process of being closed, and three which remain actively open. The three remaining actively open relate to how quickly we attend incidents, how effectively and promptly we investigate crime, and how our operating model helps officers and staff tackle priorities and meet current and future demand.
“We know these are all areas of paramount importance for policing and the public and we’ll be doing everything we can to ensure we make sustained and tangible progress over the coming months. Taking into the account the progress we’ve already made, we’re confident we can achieve these aims on the bedrock of the genuine care and dedication to public service our officers and staff show each and every day.”