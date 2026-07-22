Teen sentenced for irritant spray incident

A teenager who sparked a multi-agency emergency response after spraying shoppers with a home-made irritant has been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court.

Romeo Dumbi, now 18, of North Somerset, was arrested after being detained by members of the public at Costco on St Brendan’s Way in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Monday 17 February 2025.

Police, fire and ambulance services all responded to the incident and ten people – including Dumbi, then 17 – were treated by ambulance crews and discharged at the scene.

During their investigation, officers found that Dumbi had filmed himself making the spray from food-grade irritant which was legally bought online. His internet searches showed an unhealthy interest in serious violence.

On Thursday 16 July His Honour Judge William Hart sentenced Dumbi, who had previously admitted four counts of administering a noxious substance.

Dumbi was sentenced to 16 months in custody, suspended for two years. During that time, he must wear an electronic tag to track his movements and complete a 28-day rehabilitation requirement.

He must also comply with the terms of a stringent five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order (SCPO). These include restrictions to online accounts, internet access and internet-enabled devices, and requirements to allow police access to his home and to inspect his devices.