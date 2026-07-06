Three in court for hunting offences

Three men will appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday 7 July) following an investigation into alleged illegal hunting.

William Bryer, aged 49 from Badminton, Mitch Prosser, aged 27 from Badminton, and Anthony Tuck, aged 51 from Chippenham, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court charged with hunting wild mammals with dogs.

The charge relates to an event which took place in Badminton on Saturday 20 December where a fox was pursued and killed by hounds during an organised hunt by the Duke of Beaufort Hunt.

The three defendants have been released under investigation while the Rural Crime Team carried out enquiries.