Three men face kidnap, drug and assault charges

Three men are due in court today, Thursday 16 July, after a fourth man was found injured in Avonmouth, Bristol, on Tuesday 14 July.

Members of the public reported seeing a man being forced into a vehicle in College Court, Fishponds, just after 7pm on Tuesday.

The car – a silver Mercedes C220 – was then spotted by patrolling officers in north Bristol, but was driven off, later being found abandoned in Portview Road, Avonmouth.

A man from Bristol was found on Portview Road with facial fractures and other injuries. He is now receiving medical care for injuries which thankfully are not currently thought to be either life-threatening or life changing.

Following a search of the area, officers arrested three men, within two hours of the initial report.

Three men are all charged with kidnap, inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing Ketamine with intent to supply and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today:

Tremayne Jones, 25, from Bristol but of no fixed abode.

Deshun Campbell-Ngonga, 26, from Enfield, London.

Cameron Ettenforbes, 31, from Bexley, London, who is also charged with dangerous driving.

We’d like to thank the members of the public who reported what happened, those who cared for the injured man until officers arrived.

If you have any relevant footage or information about the incident, and have yet to speak with officers, we’d still like to hear from you.