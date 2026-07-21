Three people sentenced for controlling prostitution  

This is a release issued by South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU)

Three people who ran a network of brothels across the country have been sentenced at Swindon Crown Court.

Khondakar Hasan, 40, from Morton Walk in Leicester, Liu Xu Hopkins, 55 and Benjamin Hopkins, 57, both from High Street, Staple Hill, South Gloucestershire all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to control prostitution for gain on Friday 17 July.

Liu Xu Hopkins was handed a two-year custodial sentence, while Benjamin Hopkins and Hasan were sentenced to 18-months in prison.

All three have been remanded in custody since their arrests in October last year by officers from the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU) who led an investigation into brothels disguised as massage parlours in Wiltshire, Cheltenham, Gloucester, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridgeshire and Reading.

Benjamin Hopkins

Liu Xi Hopkins

Khondakar Husan

Women working at each of the establishments were instructed to dispose of tissues and other evidence of sexual activity in public waste bins in an attempt to cover their tracks should any of the premises be visited by police.

The roles of each of the defendants was clear. Hasan ensured the bills, rent and salaries were paid. He made sure the premises appeared as legitimate Chinese health and massage businesses even though they were a front for sexual services.

Liu Xu Hopkins played a crucial role in finding the women to work at the massage parlours and ran the operational side of the business liaising with customers.

Benjamin Hopkins maintained the properties and helped move women to and between premises.

All three defendants had plans to open more premises in the future.

Detective Chief inspector Adam Smith from the SWROCU said: “This investigation began thanks to a referral from Wiltshire Police following community concerns about businesses in Chippenham. “Thanks to that initial intelligence we were able to uncover a network of brothels exploiting women for the financial gain of Mr and Mrs Hopkins and Mr Hasan. “The next stage of our investigation is to determine what assets the trio have derived from crime and deprive them of these. We’ll also apply for serious crime prevention orders to prevent them from being able to run or open any similar businesses in the future.”

Sergeant Jamie Ball, from Wiltshire Police’s Chippenham Neighbourhood Team, said: “This initially began as a small investigation by our local neighbourhood officers and intelligence unit. “I’d like to thank the local community for the information they provided us in the early stages, which enabled this investigation to grow and subsequently be led by the SWROCU. “As a result of the closure orders obtained in court following the raids, we have been able to ensure the premises remain closed, with no further exploitation concerns raised. I hope this has provided reassurance to those living in our town that we are committed to investigating reports of this nature and safeguarding those involved.”