Two in court following rural crime investigation

Two men will appear in court this afternoon (Tuesday 7 July) charged with a rural crime offence.

Charlie Thomas, 33 from Flemingstone, and Sam Colbourn, 35 from Chewton Mendip, will appear at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court to face a charge of interfering with badger setts.

The charges relate to an incident on Saturday 13 December last year in Priddy where, hunt hounds are alleged to have caused damage to a badger sett by entering it.

An investigation was launched by the Rural Crime Team into the incident as badgers and their setts are strictly protected under the Protection of Badgers Act 1992.