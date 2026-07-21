Two men jailed for burglary and theft

Two burglars are now behind bars after a doorbell camera caught them stealing electrical items and cash from a property in Yeovil.

Wayne Shortland, 43, from Yeovil, and Lewis Coombes, 38, of Castle Cary, burgled a property in South Street, Yeovil, in the early hours of Sunday 22 March.

They both stolen various items, including two electronic games consoles, cash, and other items which have not been recovered.

Coombes was arrested several hours after the offences were committed and was arrested, charged and remanded into custody before his appearance at Taunton Crown Court on Thursday 22 May.

Wayne Shortland

Lewis Coombes

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 36 months in prison for burglary, separate offences of theft and assault, as well as the breach of a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) and the terms of a suspended sentence he was subject to.

Shortland was arrested during the evening Wednesday 29 April. He was charged with the burglary, one theft from a motor vehicle, and four separate shop thefts. He was charged and remanded into custody to appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 10 July. He pleaded guilty to the offences and was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.