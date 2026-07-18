Update after woman assaulted on a bus

A man has come forward following a public appeal for information after a woman was assaulted on a bus in Bristol.

The woman reported that a man pushed himself against her before shoving her off the bus.

A CCTV image was shared on social media on Friday 17 July, in an appeal to identify a man officers wished to trace as part of their enquiries.

The incident happened outside the city’s Temple Meads Railway Station at about 4pm on Wednesday 25 March. The investigation continues.

We’d like to thank everyone who has already been in touch with information, or shared our appeal. If you have information which could help and haven’t spoken to us yet, we’d still like to hear from you.