Witness appeal after car driven dangerously on A4174

We are appealing for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward in relation to a vehicle being driven dangerously on the A4174 in South Gloucestershire.

A black Seat Leon was followed by officers on Parkwall Roundabout, Gallagher Retail Park, and Marsham Way before it made off at speed against oncoming traffic from Kingsfield Roundabout, Cadbury Heath, at around 2.25pm on Saturday 18 July.

CCTV enquiries, intelligence checks, and additional patrols to find the offending vehicle have been carried out, and the driver has been described as a Black male between 20 and 30 years old.

We are now appealing for any witnesses, those with information on the incident, and anybody with relevant CCTV and dashcam footage to contact us on 101 quoting 5226200693 or complete our online appeals form.