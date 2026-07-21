Witness appeal after fail to stop collision in Bath

We are appealing for anybody with information or dashcam footage in relation to a fail to stop collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Royal Victoria Park, Bath.

A man, in his late-teens, suffered serious injuries to his ankle during the incident at around 7.40pm on Saturday 11 July.

The man, who was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home, was sat on a bench when the collision occurred.

We have maintained contact with him and have made a number of enquiries while the investigation continues.

We are now appealing to any witnesses, those with information relating to the incident, or anybody with dashcam and mobile phone footage which could assist our enquiries to contact us.

The driver involved in the incident has been described as a woman, of medium build, with blonde hair who was wearing sunglasses, a black cardigan and driving a dark grey or black hatchback car, similar to a Renault Megane.

We would also particularly like to speak to a man who took the injured party to hospital following the incident.

Anybody with information which could assist with our enquiries are asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 5226192870 or complete our online appeals form.