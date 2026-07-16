Witness appeal after Ilminster fail-to-stop collision

We’re appealing for witnesses following a fail-to-stop collision in Ilminster in which a pedestrian was seriously injured.

The incident happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station in Ditton Street at about 7.45am on Tuesday 14 July.

A white car was in collision with the pedestrian, a man in his nineties, before driving off without stopping to check on him, or providing any details.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries, that are not believed to be life-threatening, and he remains in hospital undergoing treatment.

Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV and other available footage from around the area.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this incident, or has any dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist our investigation,

If you can help, please contact us online, call 101, or visit one of enquiry officers, using the reference number 5226195298.