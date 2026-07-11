Witness appeal after serious A46 collision
We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A46 Gloucester Road near Upper Swainswick.
We were called at 3.06pm today (11 July) to reports that a white Dacia and a black Range Rover had collided.
Emergency services attended and the three occupants of the Dacia were taken to hospital.
The driver of the Range Rover left the scene after the collision and officers’ efforts to locate him are ongoing.
The A46 remains closed between its junctions with London Road and the A420 while initial investigations are completed at the scene.
If you have any information that may help our investigation or you have any dashcam footage of the collision or the two vehicles in the lead-up to it, please call 101 using the reference number 5226192720.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5226192720, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.