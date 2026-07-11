Witness appeal after serious A46 collision

We’re appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the A46 Gloucester Road near Upper Swainswick.

We were called at 3.06pm today (11 July) to reports that a white Dacia and a black Range Rover had collided.

Emergency services attended and the three occupants of the Dacia were taken to hospital.

The driver of the Range Rover left the scene after the collision and officers’ efforts to locate him are ongoing.

The A46 remains closed between its junctions with London Road and the A420 while initial investigations are completed at the scene.

If you have any information that may help our investigation or you have any dashcam footage of the collision or the two vehicles in the lead-up to it, please call 101 using the reference number 5226192720.