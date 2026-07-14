Witnesses sought following fatal collision

We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the Chew Valley.

Officers were called at around 7.40pm yesterday (Monday 13 July) to Bath Road, in West Harptree, following a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Sadly, a man in his seventies was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and they are being offered support by a specially trained officer.

Our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time.

A young adult was taken to hospital but was later released after receiving medical attention.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services attended and reopened at around 8am today (Tuesday 14 July).