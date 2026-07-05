Witnesses sought following serious collision

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a serious collision in Thornfalcon earlier this week.

Officers were called to the A358 at Mattocks Hill at around 10.30am on Thursday 2 July following a two-vehicle collision between a lorry and a car.

The driver of the car sustained injuries described as life-changing and the passenger is currently in life-threatening condition. Their next of kin have been informed and officers continue to update them as their enquiries continue.

The road was closed at the time of the collision and was reopened later that day.