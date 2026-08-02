Arrests made in attempted murder investigation – Avonmouth 

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was seriously assaulted in Avonmouth on Friday 31 July.

Enquiries to fully understand what happened are ongoing, but we can confirm this is being treated as a suspected hate crime based on the information we have received so far.

Emergency services were called to Richmond Terrace at about 8.30pm following reports of an altercation involving a number of people.

One man has sustained serious injuries and remains in hospital in a critical condition. His next of kin have been notified.

A second man also required treatment but has since been discharged from hospital. A third man sustained minor injuries.

CCTV enquiries have been taking place since the incident occurred and potential witnesses spoken to as part of our investigation, leading to four arrests being made.

Two men, aged 19 and 45, as well as a 17-year-old male, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are in custody.

A 38-year-old woman is also in custody after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Superintendent Deepak Kenth said: “We understand that the three men who sustained injuries, including the man who remains in hospital, are staff members on a cargo ship that recently docked at Avonmouth. All three victims are Filipino nationals. “There has been a suggestion that racist language was directed towards at least one of the victims during the attack. Therefore, we are treating this as a suspected hate crime at this point, pending further information coming to light during our enquiries. “We are aware there is some speculation online suggesting the injuries were caused by a knife, or a similar weapon, but that is not the case. “While the full circumstances around what happened remain unconfirmed and under investigation, based on our current understanding we believe this to be an isolated incident and there to be no wider risk to public safety. “We are grateful to everyone who has provided information to aid our enquiries to date, and appeal for anyone else who has not yet come forward to please contact us.”

We have made Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI) aware and it is helping to provide support to the victims.