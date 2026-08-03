Bristol shoplifter jailed

A Bristol shoplifter has been jailed for more than two years for stealing more than £200 of items from a Home Bargains shop.

James Hoskison, 45, of Bishopsworth in Bristol, carried out the two thefts on consecutive days in early July, despite being banned from entering the premises as a condition of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

He was arrested by neighbourhood officers as part of an investigation into the incidents before being charged.

At Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 29 July he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.