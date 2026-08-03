Bristol shoplifter jailed
A Bristol shoplifter has been jailed for more than two years for stealing more than £200 of items from a Home Bargains shop.
James Hoskison, 45, of Bishopsworth in Bristol, carried out the two thefts on consecutive days in early July, despite being banned from entering the premises as a condition of a Criminal Behaviour Order.
He was arrested by neighbourhood officers as part of an investigation into the incidents before being charged.
At Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 29 July he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a shop and two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.
He was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.
Sergeant Rich Jeffery said: “Shoplifting causes significant problems for businesses across Bristol and we’re committed to identifying those responsible and bringing them to justice.
“Shop workers should not have to face these issues and we’re committed to working with businesses and using the full range of powers available to us to take action against shoplifters, particularly repeat offenders.
“Criminal Behaviour Orders are a significant tool available to us and as shown in this case, breaching these orders can result in significant prison sentences being handed down by the courts.
“We would continue to urge anyone who witnesses incidents of these nature to report them to us so that we can take action.”