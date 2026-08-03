Man charged with drugs offences

A 47-year-old man has been charged with drugs offences.

Peter Smith, of Morland Road, Highbridge, has been charged with two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

The charges come after officers in the Burnham-on-Sea Neighbourhood Policing and Patrol Team conducted searches at an address in Mallard Place in July last year.

He has been released on police bail and will next appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on tomorrow (Tuesday 4 August).