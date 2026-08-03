Man due in court after house fire in Fishponds

A man will appear in court after a house fire in Bristol over the weekend.

Emergency services were called to Tyndale Avenue, in Fishponds, at approximately 12.30pm on Saturday 1 August.

There were no reported injuries.

Jonathas Exner was arrested that same day and has been charged with one count of arson with recklessness whether life was endangered.

The 36-year-old, whose last known address was in Fishponds, was remanded in custody to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 August).