Man jailed for sex offences against woman and child

A 62-year-old man who indecently assaulted a child four decades ago and sexually abused a woman on multiple occasions in 2023 has been jailed for more than four years.

Neil Lawrence, of Poole in Dorset, pleaded guilty indecently assaulting a 12-year-old child he knew in 1987.

In a statement read out at last week’s sentencing hearing, the victim said: “I feel like it stripped the innocence from my childhood, that I could not put back.”

Lawrence further offended in 2023 against and adult female and denied offences of three counts of assault by penetration, voyeurism, sexual assault and threatening to disclose private sexual photographs.

He claimed that they had all been consensual however, the jury found him guilty of each count and he was convicted in May.

In a statement read out at the sentencing hearing on Wednesday 22 July, the second victim said: “I’m angry that he was able to do these things to me. It upsets me that I can’t even give a hug to my kids. They had to ask my permission before hand. I don’t want anyone to touch me, it makes me feel filthy and not me.”

On he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison, given an indefinite restraining order, and added to the sex offenders’ register.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing, Detective Constables Annabelle Winter and Vikki Doble said: “The victims have shown such incredible bravery to report this and support the police investigation. I hope that this conviction brings them some closure and the justice they deserve. “We would urge anyone who has been a victim of Lawrence – or of any other person, no matter how long ago the offence took place – to report this to the police if they feel able to.”

Help is available for victims of rape or sexual assault, recent or non-recent. People can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.

There are also details of charities and organisations with expertise in supporting victims at www.thisisnotanexcuse.org.