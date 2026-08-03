Tribute to ‘beloved’ man after fatal collision in Westerleigh

The family of a man who died in Westerleigh last month have paid tribute to him.

Ben Alexander, from Fishponds, died in a collision between a black Audi A4 and a green Land Rover Defender that happened in Westerleigh Road at about 9.15pm on Friday 24 July.

The 26-year-old’s family are being supported by a specially-trained officer and have thanked all those who helped after the collision.

They said: “We would like to thank the emergency services and everyone who stopped to help at the scene.

“Unfortunately, our beloved son, partner, daddy and brother Ben, passed away.

“Ben was a kind-hearted and loving young man, who is dearly missed by those lucky to have known and loved him.

“Ben was an avid Liverpool supporter, who loved to play football, and was a player at Southmead FC when he passed away. He also loved playing darts, music and dancing.

“Our thoughts and best wishes are with the people from the other vehicle.”