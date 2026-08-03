Two people charged after men injured in Avonmouth 

Two people have been charged in connection with an incident in Bristol on Friday 31 July.

Emergency services were called to Richmond Terrace, Avonmouth, at about 8.30pm after three men had been injured.

Two of the three men required hospital treatment. While one of those men has been discharged, the other remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Our investigation has led to two people being charged and remanded to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Monday 3 August).

Kurtis Ranklin, 45 and from Southmead, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent. This is in relation to the injuries sustained by the man who remains in a critical condition in hospital.

A 17-year-old male has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the man who has been discharged from hospital. He cannot be identified legally as he is not an adult.

Two other people arrested have been released on conditional bail, while enquiries continue.

The incident has been recorded as a hate crime based off early information provided to police.

Stand Against Racism & Inequality (SARI) continues to provide support to the injured men, who are Filipino nationals and ship workers who recently docked at Avonmouth.