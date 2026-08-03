Witness appeal after Bristol assault

Detectives investigating an altercation in Bristol city centre in which a man was assaulted are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday 18 July in St Nicholas Street where a group of men were arguing next to a grey Vauxhall Corsa before one was slashed across the face with a small knife.

The offenders are described as:

A male of mixed heritage, aged in his late twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 6ins tall, and of large build. He had short to medium length black and blond dreadlocks and was wearing glasses at the time of the offence.

A white man, aged in his early twenties, of medium build and with short brown hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt with a large white motif on the front, dark-coloured work shorts, and white trainers.

A white man, aged in his early twenties with brown hair and a beard. He was wearing a black t-shirt, work-style shorts, and dark trainers.

The victim flagged down officers who provided initial first aid before he was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Detectives have arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in a public place.

CCTV footage shows a number of people were in the area at the time of the incident and we would urge them – or anyone with any other information – to contact us.