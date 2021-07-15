Appeal for witnesses following collision on B3141 at Woolavington

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision involving two vehicles which happened on the B3141 at Woolavington on Monday (12 July).

The incident involved two 4x4s and occurred at about 6.20am near the junction with Cossington Lane.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries, but they are not believed to be life-threatening.

We’d like to speak to anyone who saw this collision, or who has any relevant Dash Cam footage. We believe a woman may have stopped shortly after the collision occurred, so we’re particularly keen to trace her.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 522115663. You can contact us with Dash Cam footage via our website here via this link