CCTV issued in Taunton sexual assault investigation

Further to a previous appeal, we’re now releasing a CCTV clip of a man we want to identify in connection with a sexual assault in Taunton (see video below).

A woman in her twenties was walking along Parkfield Road, close to the junction with Parkfield Drive, at about 3.30am on Thursday 3 February. A man approached her from behind and sexually assaulted her, before running off.

Overnight, officers have been carrying out further enquiries in the area where the incident happened to speak to members of the public to see if they recognise the man in the CCTV.

We want to speak to anyone who recognises this man as soon as possible.

​If you know him, please call us. Details of how to contact us are below.