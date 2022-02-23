New image released as part of renewed high value theft appeal

We’re releasing another image as part of a renewed appeal for information to help with our investigation into a high value theft.

Last week, we issued a CCTV image of two men we wanted to speak to about the theft of more than £14,000 worth of camera equipment from a store on Station Road, Montpelier, Bristol.

Now, we’re releasing an image from a phone found at the scene of a separate theft in Milton Keynes.

Officers believe the two offences are linked.

We’re keen to speak to the man in the newly released image about the Montpelier theft which took place on Saturday, 5 February.

We’d also like to speak to the woman pictured to see if she can help us identify the man.

If you recognise either the man or the woman in the screengrab, or the other man in the original CCTV image released, please get in touch.