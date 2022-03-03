Family tribute to woman who died in collision

The family of a woman who died in a collision in Highbridge have issued a tribute to her.

The woman was walking across the car park of ASDA at about 10.40am on Friday 25 February when she was involved in a collision with a car.

Sadly, despite first aid being given by members of the public and treatment by air ambulance staff, she died at the scene.

She has now been formally identified as Ruth Moxey, 84, of Mark.

Her family said:

“Ruth was a dearly loved wife, mother, granny and great-grandma and the whole family is in shock at losing her so suddenly. “We would like to thank the emergency services and everyone else involved that morning.”

The family have not issued a photograph and have asked for their privacy to be respected at this very sad time.

Our thoughts are with them in their loss and they are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue and officers would still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any dashcam or other footage which could help.