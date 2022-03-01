Rural Affairs Unit welcomes new sergeant and wildlife officer

We’re delighted to announce two new appointments to the Avon and Somerset Rural Affairs Unit .

The team recently welcomed Sergeant Katie Maun, who has stepped into the role of Rural Affairs Sergeant following the retirement of Sergeant Andrew Murphy last year.

PC Stefan Edwards has also joined the unit as wildlife officer.

Sergeant Katie Maun

Having been based in South Somerset since the start of her career, Katie brings 18 years’ response and neighbourhood policing experience to her new role.

She is looking forward to working with the community and local partners to improve Avon and Somerset’s support for victims of rural crime.

She said: “I’m excited about my new role and I’d like to take this opportunity to remind our rural residents that we need your help to tackle rural crime by reporting crimes and suspicious activity to us. Every intelligence report we receive helps us to build a picture of what is happening in our communities and bring offenders to justice.

“We also encourage residents to sign up to our rural watch schemes to receive alerts about thefts or suspicious activity in their area, as well as providing crime prevention tips.

“The Rural Affairs Unit is always on hand to offer crime prevention advice and as ever we welcome feedback on how we can better serve the rural community.”

PC Stefan Edwards

Stefan has been based in East Somerset since the start of his career and has more than 18 years of experience across rural neighbourhood policing, response, and specialist support teams.

He said: “I’m excited to tackle the unique new challenges ahead in my new role as wildlife officer.

“I’m eager to raise awareness of the impact wildlife crimes like hare coursing and poaching have on our communities – and the fact it is often linked to wider organised crime.

“We know that these crimes often go unreported as victims feel they won’t be taken seriously. However, I cannot emphasise enough the importance of sharing information with police.

“I am looking forward to working together with our rural communities and partner agencies to raise the profile of rural affairs in Somerset.”

Stay in touch

Useful Links

Advice on protecting rural property

Apply to join our Farmwatch scheme

To report a crime in progress, call 999. Report non-urgent matters by calling 101 or via our website.