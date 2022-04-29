Jail for man stopped on M5 with £40,000 worth of heroin in his car

A 50-year-old man who had a kilo of heroin in his car when he was stopped by officers on the M5 in Somerset has been jailed for four years.

Scott Franks, from St Austell in Cornwall, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court today (Friday 29 April), after being convicted of possession with intent to supply a class A drug and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

Franks’ car was stopped near Bridgwater on Wednesday 23 March by Avon and Somerset Police officers, who found a block of heroin inside, as well as a 1kg bag of a cutting agent.

The seized block of heroin

The resulting investigation discovered Franks has been acting as a courier for an organised crime group, transporting drugs between the Devon and Cornwall and Merseyside areas, making numerous trips over a six-month period.

Det Sgt Jonathan Atkin said: “This offender was involved in a county lines drugs operation and was instrumental in facilitating the supply of heroin over a significant period of time.

“Criminal operations like this one are corrosive and cause untold harm to communities, often exploiting vulnerable people in the process.

“We worked in partnership with our colleagues at the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit, and we’re grateful for their expertise and support.”

