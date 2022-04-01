Man jailed after admitting drug supply offences

Aaron Francis has been jailed for four years and four months after admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine in Weston-super-Mare.

Francis, 28, of Blakeney Road, Patchway, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday 31 March.

He was arrested on 5 October 2021 from an address in Weston-super-Mare. Officers attended the property in Windermere Avenue following an investigation after reports of drug dealing in a nearby park. They found Francis at the address and seized cash, drugs and mobile phones.

Drug crime has devastating consequences for our communities and often dealers target the most vulnerable people within them. Avon and Somerset Police have a dedicated team working with communities, partner agencies and other police services regionally and nationally to bring perpetrators to justice.

