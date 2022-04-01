Man jailed for nine years for sexual activity with a child

A nine-year prison sentence has been handed to an Emersons Green man after admitting he sexually abused a child.

Jordan Searle, 40, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child at a hearing last month. He also admitted two counts of making indecent images of child, relating to five category B images and 21 category C images found in his possession.

Searle appeared before Bristol Crown Court earlier today (Friday 1 April) where he was jailed. He will be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely and also received an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and restraining order.

Judge Michael Longman ordered Searle to serve a minimum of two-thirds of his custodial sentence in prison.

DC Jon Bevan, officer in the case, said: “Jordan Searle’s depraved actions have caused immense pain to his victim and their family. It is only right that he today was sent to prison for a significant amount of time.

“The victim has displayed an extraordinary amount of courage throughout the course of investigation and the subsequent court process. Their strength has meant a dangerous sexual predator has been jailed and that is something they should be immensely proud of.

“Achieving justice for victims of child sexual abuse is not always easy. But our message is loud and clear to anyone who has been a victim: we will believe you, we will treat you with the sensitivity and respect you deserve and we will thoroughly investigate it, as this case hopefully proves.”