Two men injured by dogs in Hartcliffe

Officers on patrol were flagged down by two males in Bishport Avenue, Hartcliffe, at approximately 10.50am this morning and reported being wounded by two dogs.

Police officers, including armed officers, have carried out proportionate enquiries in the Hartcliffe area throughout the afternoon to try to find the dogs but those searches have proved negative.

Trained dog-handlers remain in the area but other resources have resumed patrols.

The two men who were injured have attended hospital for treatment.

At this time we would like to reassure the public we have received no other reports today of injuries relating to these two dogs.

However, enquiries are ongoing to identify their owners and would ask anyone with information to call 101 and give reference number 5222090677.