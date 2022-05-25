Arrests made after man dies following a disorder in Bristol

A murder investigation is under way after one man was fatally injured during a disorder in south Bristol on Tuesday night (24 May).

Police were called by a member of the public at just before 10pm to attend a report of a disorder in the Bloomfield Road area of Brislington.

Officers found one man with serious injuries in nearby Runnymead Avenue, and despite being given emergency first aid at the scene, he sadly died. At least six other men suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to/self-attended hospital.

It’s believed the incident involved several people who arrived at the scene in vehicles. One car was left abandoned and has now been recovered for a forensic examination.

We have arrested five men in connection with this incident. All the men have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ch Insp Mike Buck said: “This is a shocking and violent act which happened in residential streets in Brislington and a comprehensive police investigation will now be carried out with the aim of identifying all those responsible.

“We know this will be of great concern to those living in the area and we’d like to reassure the public although we’re in the early stages of an investigation, we’re currently treating this as an incident involving people known to each other. We don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the wider public.

“One man has tragically lost his life and we’ll be prioritising informing his next of kin and giving them the care and support they need at this desperately sad time.

“This offending is likely to have been witnessed by people in the area and we would urge anyone with information which would assist with our enquiries to come forward now – especially if they have any dash cam footage or video doorbell/private CCTV footage.

“We’ll be stepping up patrols in the area over the coming days to reassure the local community, so our message to any residents who have concerns is please stop an officer and speak to them, or contact your local Neighbourhood Policing team. Details of how to get in touch can be found on our website via this link