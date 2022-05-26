Update on investigation into man’s death in Bristol

Detectives from our Major Crime Investigation Team continue to carry out enquiries into the death of a man in Bristol which followed disorder in the Brislington area of the city on Tuesday night.

A man in his 30s from London died while en route to hospital after being involved in an altercation with several other men on Bloomfield Road at around 10pm on Tuesday.

A forensic post-mortem examination has been completed and concluded the preliminary cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Six other men received medical attention for a variety of injuries, none of which are believed to be life threatening. Two of these continue to be treated in hospital.

Five men were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder including two in the Thames Valley Policing area.

Two more men have also been arrested this afternoon on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All seven arrested remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has died following a shocking act of violence and our thoughts remain with his family at this difficult time.

“The man who sadly lost his life has not yet been formally identified but we have updated his next of kin and specially trained family liaison officers will now provide them with support and keep them fully updated.”

DI Lavender added: “What happened on Tuesday night and why is still unclear and while our investigation is still very much in its early stages, we have made significant progress already.

“Two more arrests have been made today bringing the total number of arrests to seven.

“Although we are yet to establish the reasons behind the disorder, none of those arrested have any known links to Bristol or the wider Avon and Somerset area and so we still believe this is an isolated incident involving people known to each other who have travelled into the city from another part of the country.

“As part of our inquiry we’ve seized a total of six vehicles which we believe to be connected with the incident. These are being forensically examined.

“Other enquiries, including house to house and a review of CCTV from the area are ongoing but we continue to appeal to anyone who has mobile phone, doorbell, dashcam or other private CCTV footage which could help our enquiry to get in touch.

“While the cordons which were in place yesterday have now been removed, we continue to maintain a police presence in the Brislington area to provide reassurance to residents.

“Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to approach an officer or contact their local neighbourhood team.”

If you can help, call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222123307.