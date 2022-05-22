Man in custody arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A man is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

This week we have received two reports of sexual assault on females in the King’s Head Lane Park area of Bedminster Down. Further incidents have previously been reported to us – one in March and one in April.

In addition, a man was reported to be acting suspiciously by following a 15-year-old girl in the Headley Park Avenue area on Friday afternoon. She called a family member at which point the man stopped following her. Upon returning home she told her mother what happened, and it was reported to police yesterday (Saturday 21 May).

At this time we are treating these five incidents as potentially linked.

Following CCTV enquiries, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of this morning (Sunday 22 May) by plain-clothed officers patrolling in the area in response to these incidents.

We have apologised to one of the victims who this week reported being grabbed by a man in Sandburrows Road. It happened at about 10.45pm on Wednesday 18 May. The 18-year-old woman managed to escape unhurt after screaming. She went home and called police at 11.08pm, but an officer did not see her before 9am on Saturday 21 May.

A private apology has been made for the delay in seeing her and we would like to publicly express our apologies too.

In the meantime, a woman in her 30s reported a similar incident in the park. She was jogging at about 5am on Friday 20 May when a man followed her and was sexually touched. Again the woman screamed and ran to a nearby shop, where police were called at 5.15am. Officers attended within 10 minutes and searched the area, but found no trace of the perpetrator.

Enquiries into these incidents are ongoing. Patrols of the area are also continuing.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any of these incidents, or other victims who may not have come forward to police at this time. If you have any CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage from the area or any other information which could help, please call 101 and give the reference 5222119305.