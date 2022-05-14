Renewed appeal after missing man’s car found

We have today, Saturday 14 May, been carrying out enquiries in the Severn Beach area after missing man Victor’s car was found there.

Officers have also used drones and dogs in their search.

Victor, 56, from Pucklechurch, hasn’t been in touch with family members since Wednesday 11 May. This is out of character as he usually calls every day.

He’s described as a white man of medium build with brown hair. When last seen he was wearing a blue top and black trousers.

Victor: if you see this, please contact your family or ring 101.

If you know where Victor is or have any information which could help to trace him, please get in touch.