Renewed appeal following serious assault on 20-year-old man in Bridgwater

We’re renewing our appeal for information and witnesses following a serious assault on a 20-year-old man in Bridgwater.

The victim was assaulted near the Green Dragon pub in Friarn Street at around 3am on Sunday (29 May).

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He’s been interviewed and released under investigation so we can carry out more enquiries.

Supt Richard Turner said: “We’re investigating a serious assault on 20-year-old Mondli Khumalo, who remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after undergoing emergency treatment.

“Mondli is a South African national who has been staying in the North Petherton area to play cricket for the local club.

“We’re taking steps to ensure Mondli’s family in South Africa are being kept fully updated on his condition, as well as how our investigation is progressing.

“A full investigation is under way and we’ve carried out house-to-house enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage from around the area, to ensure we gather all available evidence.

“We know there were a large number of people in the area at the time, and we’d appeal for any eye-witnesses to come forward, especially if anyone has mobile phone footage showing any part of this incident.”

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222126854.