Family issue tribute to Marcus Dunkerton

The family of Marcus Dunkerton have issued a tribute following his death on Friday 24 June.

His partner, parents and other family members said:

“No words will ever be able to express the deep sadness and loss that we feel as a family. “Marcus was a much-loved son, brother, partner, father, step-father, uncle and son-in-law who was very much loved by us all. “He was an excellent father. We are heartbroken. He will leave a huge hole in our lives and will be greatly missed.”

The family went on to ask that people respect their privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time for them and all those who knew Marcus.

Marcus, 40, died from a stab wound at his home in Thames Close, Charfield. His family are being supported by specially-trained officers.

Grant Bradley, 46, of Blackwell Street, Kidderminster, appeared before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 27 June, charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon. He was remanded in custody pending an appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 29 June.

The police investigation continues, and anyone with information or footage which could help who has not yet spoken to officers is urged to contact the Major Crime Investigation Team.