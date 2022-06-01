Two more due in court on violent disorder charge

Two more people are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (Wednesday 1 June) after being charged with violent disorder in connection with an incident in Brislington, Bristol, last month.

Six people have now been charged in connection with the ongoing investigation by the Major Crime Investigation Team into an incident in Bloomfield Road, in which a man in his 30s from London suffered fatal injuries.

The two men who have been charged overnight and are due to appear in court today are:

• Radian Lika, 35, of Watkinson Road, Islington, London

• Nikola Palaj, 28, of Heavitree Road, London

Four men appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (28 May) after also being charged with violent disorder. They were remanded in custody to next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 27 June.

Two people remain remain on bail after being arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.