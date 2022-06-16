UPDATE: arrest in sexual assault enquiry, Cotham Grove
There is 1 related update to this story
We arrested a man yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 15 June, as part of an ongoing police investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in her car in Cotham Grove, Bristol, at about 3.50pm on Monday 13 June.
The man remains in police custody at the time of writing.
We’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch following our earlier appeal for witnesses and information.
We still want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, especially who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222139598 , or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.