UPDATE: arrest in sexual assault enquiry, Cotham Grove

We arrested a man yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 15 June, as part of an ongoing police investigation after a woman was sexually assaulted in her car in Cotham Grove, Bristol, at about 3.50pm on Monday 13 June.

The man remains in police custody at the time of writing.

We’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch following our earlier appeal for witnesses and information.

We still want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, especially who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage.