Closure order against nuisance property causing misery to neighbours

Police have successfully applied for a three-month closure order against a property in Bristol amid reports of drug use and other criminal activity.

Since April we have received calls regarding racially-aggravated language, drug dealing and fighting relating to a residential address in La Maison, Deans Drive, Hillfields.

Following partnership working with the anti-social behaviour team, legal services, the neighbourhood policing team and Sanctuary Housing, a closure order application was submitted to Bristol Magistrates Court and granted on Tuesday 26 July.

Sanctuary Housing has confirmed that possession proceedings have started in order to evict the tenant.

Neighbourhood Inspector Kris Harris said: “We are immensely grateful to everyone who has supported this application by providing statements and information about what has been going on in the area in recent months.”

“They told us antisocial behaviour was persistent and it was having a huge toll on their day-to-day lives.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for people to feel unsafe in their own home. It’s for that reason that the application was made to magistrates and we’re glad it was approved.

“We’d urge anyone who finds themselves experiencing similar issues in their neighbourhood to make sure they report it to police because your concerns will be taken seriously and we can help.

“We are grateful for the housing association’s support in progressing this matter so that hopefully it will make a positive difference to the community.”

Gael Auton, Sanctuary’s Area Manager, added: “We take all complaints of antisocial behaviour extremely seriously. Everyone should have the right to feel safe and comfortable in their own home, and we are committed to working with our partners to take action whenever problems occur.”