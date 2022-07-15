Tribute paid to “amazing” man who died in collision

The grieving family of a pedestrian who died in a collision on Airport Road, Bristol, at 9.56pm on Sunday 10 July have issued a tribute to him.

Zac Betty, 24, of Knowle, was walking to work on the pavement when he was involved in a collision with a grey Audi A3. Sadly he died at the scene.

His family said:

“Our loving, caring and selfless son, brother, uncle and daddy – we are absolutely heartbroken. You were an amazing person to have around and you’ve made a massive impact. There is a deep hole now in our heart. We all will love you forever and more.”

They are being supported by a dedicated family liaison officer and have our sympathy in their loss.

A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was later released on conditional police bail pending further enquiries.

A second man also arrested in connection with the incident has now been released without charge.

The investigation into the collision continues. If you saw the collision or have any dashcam or other footage showing the manner in which the Audi was being driven in the moments beforehand, please get in touch.