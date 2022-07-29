Tribute paid to ‘lovely’ woman after tragic death

Friends of a woman who died last week after a fatal collision in South Gloucestershire say she is a ‘lovely lady’ who will be sadly missed.

Nancy Valentine, from Hanham, was critically injured in a collision involving a Royal Mail van in Birdwood, Hanham, at around 1pm on Friday 15 July. Nancy was taken to hospital and sadly died one week later on Friday 22 July.

With no living family, paying tribute to Nancy is neighbour Steve Shaddick who ‘considered her like family’. He said: “Nancy was an active 90-year-old lady. She lived alone and looked after herself and her beloved cat, Poppy, who she adored.

“She kept a diary as she had done for many years, making an entry every day about the weather and her activities. She loved crosswords, puzzles and did a lot of reading.

“She regularly won crossword contests and had a good circle of loyal friends who helped her out when needed. She lived with her mother with whom she looked after until she passed away.

“She was a lady set in her ways, independent and got on with life. She was a lovely elderly lady and she will be sadly missed.”

An investigation into the fatal collision is still ongoing, and we are appealing for witnesses who may have seen or have footage from a dashcam or doorbell/CCTV of the incident.

If you have any information which you think will aid our investigation, please contact us.