Third arrest in Radstock murder investigation

Detectives investigating the murder of a teenager in Radstock on Sunday 31 July have arrested a third person overnight Monday 1 to Tuesday 2 August.

Officers and paramedics were called to a car park in The Street at about 6.40pm on Sunday. They found a young man aged 16 has been stabbed during a disorder involving a number of people.

He was critically injured and despite emergency treatment at the scene could not be saved. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in their grief.

An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on Sunday night while a second man, also 18, was arrested last night. All three remain in police custody at the time of writing.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu said: “This terrible incident has been a huge shock for the community. You’ll see more uniformed patrols in the town in the coming days, both to support the investigation and for reassurance.

“We’re standing with our community to support this devastated family and everyone affected by this tragedy. If you have any worries following this tragic loss of life, do please speak with those officers on patrol.”

DCI Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “The family are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer. They’re grateful for the support of the community but ask to be given privacy to mourn their loss.

“I understand the strength of feeling in the community over this tragedy. We’re working at pace to find those responsible. This is a strong community and we know people will come together to support our investigation for the sake of the family. I’d urge anyone who knows anything about what happened to speak to us.”

Year 11 pupils at are being offered support by school staff while as well as having youth workers out in the community, Youth Connect South West have set up a drop-in for any young person affected by this awful incident.

It’s at The Big Local Room, New Hope House, 10 Waterloo Road, Radstock, between 11am and 5pm today, Tuesday 2 August. They plan to make it available all week but the venue may change so visit https://www.youthconnectsouthwest.org.uk/supporting-radstock to check and for information on other support services.