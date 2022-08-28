Two arrested after man found with stab wounds in Bristol

Two men are in our custody having been arrested in connection with the serious assault of a man in Bristol earlier this week.

The men, aged 18 and 25, were detained yesterday (Saturday 27 August) at an address in the Easton area of the city and are currently being questioned by detectives.

A 30-year-old man required hospital treatment after sustaining stab wounds in an attack on Stapleton Road at around 12.30am on Thursday. He has since been discharged.

Officers from both the Neighbourhood team and Mounted Unit continue to carry out patrols of the area to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about it who has not yet spoken with police, is asked to contact us.