Closure order for Yeovil property after antisocial behaviour complaints

A property in Yeovil linked to antisocial behaviour, drugs and other criminal activity has been made subject of a closure order.

Magistrates earlier this month granted Avon and Somerset Police’s application for a three-month closure order against the address in Stiby Road.

Over recent months, a number of people living in the surrounding area reported the issues they were facing to police, enabling us to seek the court order.

We also worked alongside South Somerset District Council to ensure environmental concerns raised were also addressed.

Acting Police Sergeant Declan Quinn said: “We’d like to thank the public for their continued support and assistance as we sought to deal with these issues.

“No-one should have to experience crime on their doorstep or feel unsafe in their neighbourhood. We believe the closure order will help prevent these incidents continuing and we’ll continue to work closely with the community to make sure such problems are not repeated.

“We’d urge anyone experiencing similar issues to contact the police so we’re aware of the issues and can look to take proactive action, where required.

“Anyone experiencing issues with antisocial behaviour in their area can report it online through our website or on 101 if not an emergency.”

Peter Gubbins, Area South Chairman for South Somerset District Council added: “We welcome the court’s decision and thank our partners at Avon and Somerset Police for their decisive action in this matter.

“Ensuring our residents feel safe in their homes and communities is a key priority for this council and we will continue to support the police alongside other partners to take positive actions to achieve this.”