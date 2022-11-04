Appeal after burglaries in Bridgwater and Woolavington

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after two homes were burgled in Sedgemoor on Saturday 29 October.

At about 6.30pm a house in Sedgemoor Road, Bridgwater, was broken into and items stolen.

A second home was burgled between 4.30pm on Saturday 29 and 11am on Sunday 30 October in nearby Woolavington Hill, Woolavington, but it appears nothing was taken.

Officers have carried out house-to-house and forensic enquiries and the local Neighbourhood Watches have been alerted.

Our enquiries to date have established that a grey saloon car was seen at both locations and officers are keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents may be linked.

We’d like to hear from anyone with dashcam or other footage of either area, or any other information which could help the investigation.

If you’re concerned about home security, visit our crime prevention page for advice, while our Neighbourhood Watch page has details of how to join or set up a scheme in your area.